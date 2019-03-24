LEWISTON — Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will conduct a Permitting Training Workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 25, at the Lewiston Public Works Building, 103 Adams Ave.

The workshop will introduce permitting training, a practical look at erosion and sediment control with an engineer, Department of Environmental Protection permitting and regulations, U.S Army Corps of Engineers permitting and a panel discussion on a specific project with three speakers.

There are Continuing Education Units available for those who need them. The training qualifies as a recertification for Maine DEP Erosion and Sediment Control Practices Contractor Certification.

Presenters will be Candance Gilpatric, agricultural engineer with the NRCS; John Maclaine, Maine DEP coordinator; and Colin Greenan, USACE. The registration fee is $30 before Thursday, April 18. The cost includes coffee, tea, snacks and materials.

To register, contact Kenzie at Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, 207-241-5374 or send a check made out to AVSWCD at 254 Goddard Road, Lewiston, ME 04240.

