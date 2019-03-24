LISBON — Grace Tibbetts of Lisbon Falls, a senior at Lisbon High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Susan Magee has announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout her years at Lisbon High School, Grace has represented herself, the community and our school in a positive light. She has distinguished herself in the classroom, and as a leader in the school and the community. Grace is truly deserving of this recognition and we could not be more proud of her at Lisbon High School,” said Magee.

Tibbetts, Magee and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: