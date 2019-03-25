BANGOR — Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s 2019 Community Matters More announces the winners in the 12th annual grant program.

The program awarded more than $140,000 to 55 Maine and New Hampshire nonprofit organizations chosen by a public voting process. The top two vote-getters in each of the 11 regions received a $5,000 grant, while 33 other organizations listed on the ballot, including 11 write-ins with the most votes in each region, each received a $1,000 grant.

In Androscoggin County, the Dempsey Center of Lewiston and Safe Voices of Auburn each received a $5,000 grant.

Nonprofits receiving $1,000 grants in Androscoggin and Franklin counties included Androscoggin Home Care + Hospice of Lewiston; The Pierce House — Farmington Home for the Aged in Farmington; and the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society of Lewiston.

