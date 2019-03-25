Brain Injury Resource Fair announced

AUGUSTA — March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and a Brain Injury Resource Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave.

Individuals with brain injury, family members/caregivers, social workers, care coordinators, brain injury clinicians and anyone interested in Brain Injury Services & Supports Maine are invited.

The fair is free, but registration should be made at www.BIAUSA.org/Maine.

There will be many exhibitors to provide services and information and answer questions.

Extension announces tree-grafting workshop

LISBON FALLS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Fedco Trees are offering a tree-grafting workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, at the UMaine Extension office, 24 Main St.

The hands-on workshop will include discussion and demonstration of the proper techniques for grafting fruit trees and supplies for each participant to graft a pear tree to take home. Thomas Hoerth, Southern Maine Community College instructor and retired longtime Bath city arborist, will lead the workshop.

The $55 fee includes all supplies; online registration is required. Class is limited to 20 participants. One Maine Landscape and Nursery Association and three International Society of Arboriculture credits are available.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Melissa Freeman, 207-353-5550 or [email protected]

Travel series going to Peru, Ecuador

FREEPORT — Freeport Community Library’s Armchair Travel Series will return with Freeport residents’ travelogues of distant lands and food on Monday, April 1. The big screen presentation will be shown from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Meeting Room when Suanne Williams-Lindgren will take the audience to Peru and Ecuador.

The event is free and open to the public.

For questions or directions to the library, visit freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Toddler Yoga to be held at Freeport library

FREEPORT — Toddler Yoga with Elizabeth is held the first Tuesday of the month. The program is designed for toddler and preschool-aged children. A session will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Freeport Community Library

Adult supervision is required.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Farm tractor safety courses to be held

UNION — Farm tractor safety classes taught by University of Maine Cooperative Extension educators and area experts will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Union Farm Equipment, 1893 Heald Highway.

Courses also are scheduled in Cumberland, Kennebec, Oxford and Waldo counties.

The multi-session classes are designed for adults and youth at least 14 years of age, and are required for 14- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own. Participants will learn how to safely handle tractors and equipment, and how to avoid hazards and minimize chances of accidents. Certification will be issued after successful completion of the course, including written and driving tests.

The fee is $20 per person; registration is required. Register and find complete schedules online.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Jason Lilley at 207-781-6099 or email him at [email protected]

Auburn Democrats to meet at Auburn Hall

AUBURN — The monthly meeting of the Auburn Democratic City Committee will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Auburn Hall.

Katy Grondin, superintendent of the Auburn school system, will give the committee an update on the new high school design and take questions on the building process.

All Auburn Democrats are urged to attend the city committee meetings, which take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are served and visitors are welcome. Take the elevator to the second floor. Bring a nonperishable item for the pantry at the Trinity Jubilee Center.

For more information, call 207-740 0113.

