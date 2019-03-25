100 years ago: 1919

The committee which was referred to as the resolution authorizing the governor and executive council to take steps for the purchase of the Blaine House for use as an executive mansion reported it ought to pass in a new draft. The new draft authorizes the governor and council to renovate and furnish the Blaine Mansion. which has already been presented as an executive mansion.

50 years ago: 1969

The First Manufacturers National Bank of Lewiston and Auburn has purchased Olfenes property on Court Street, Auburn. A bank official announced that the present branch at 216 Court St. will he moved to the new location and renovations will start soon.

25 years ago: 1994

‘The Promised Redeemer,” a 30-voice choral-narrative performance will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Auburn United Methodist Church on Park Avenue, under the direction of Sandra Simpson. The story is presented from the perspective of two of Jesus’ closest associates, Mary Magdalene and John the Beloved. Soloists for the lead roles are Margaret Edmondson, Jim Carmichael and John Lyon. Their solos and narration provide the framework for the numerous choral numbers. The presentation includes spirituals and Handel’s Messiah. Members of the choral group are Sue Biddle, Melissa Buzza, Gladys Chapman, Cindy Charron, Shelia Collins, Cheri Connolly, Al Farrington, Lou Farrington, Kathy Hammond, John Paul Jones, Nancy Holler, Pam MacDonald, Robin Neal, Martha Olsen, Don Petit, Chaz Roth, Jim Sargent, Judy Sargent, Walter Sargent, Wanda Sprague, Gordon Sweet, Chris Stearns, Dan Stearns and Mitch Thomas. Accompanists are Norma Rice Gould, piano; the Rev. Richard Smeltzer, organ; and John Neal, synthesizer. The production is being staged with costuming by Clarissa Damon and in charge of lighting, Maynard Chapman.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

