WALES — James Greenwood, a senior at Oak Hill High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, Principal Marco Aliberti has announced. James is the son of Sean Greenwood of Sabattus and Melissa Greenwood of Lewiston. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Throughout his years at Oak Hill, Greenwood has distinguished himself academically and has been involved in many activities. He has been an active participant on the cross country team, drama, Oak Hill Legislative Assembly and National Honor Society. He is senior class president and plays the alto saxophone in the band. Outside of school, Greenwood has an internship with A&L Laboratories.

Award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Jeff’s Catering & Event Center in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes the outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: