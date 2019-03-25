AUBURN – Ronald M. Vachon, 71, of Poland, passed away on Wednesday March 20, 2019, at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on June 17, 1947, the son of the late Adrian and Laurette (Marcoux) Vachon. He lived his entire life in this area, outside of the time he spent in the military. He attended local schools and then enlisted in The US Army where he served his country before being honorably discharged in 1970. On Feb. 18, 1984, he married the love of his life, Nancy Laliberte, in Lewiston. He was employed at General Electric in Auburn from 1970 to 1990. He then became self-employed and became involved with the Dr. Vinyl franchise doing leather and vinyl repair which he worked at the rest of his life. He was born and raised Catholic and was a man of quiet and private faith. He was a proud member of The VFW and of the Webber Avenue Club in Lewiston. He was well known in the community as a member of “The Rockin’ Recons” band.He enjoyed playing golf, scuba diving, fishing, camping, kayaking, gold panning, but most of all he enjoyed travelling and cruising the Caribbean with his wife and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He very simply enjoyed life to its fullest with his family.Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy Vachon of Poland; his daughters: Pamela Gliniewicz and husband Jon, Monica Morin and husband Dennis, Toi Banville and husband Jim; seven grandchildren: Benjamin Lindsay, Justin Lindsay, Nicole Morin, Alani Lindsay, Sam Lindsay, Paige Morin, Austin Morin; three brothers: Moe Vachon of Monmouth, Ray Vachon and wife Katye of Lewiston, Roger Vachon and wife Deborah of Lewiston.Besides his parents; Ronald was predeceased by his sister Claudette Ditch in 2001.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Ronald’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.Visiting hours will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn on Thursday March 28 from 1-4 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday March 28 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A service of The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn .In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to:Wounded Warriors ProjectP.O. Box 758517Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

< Previous

Next >

filed under: