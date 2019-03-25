AUBURN — A new slate of officers for Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will be installed at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St.

Vicki Kelley will be installed worthy matron and Brett Jervis worthy grand patron, worthy patron.

Corley Anne Byras, general grand chapter committee member on credentials, past grand Maine and grand secretary emeritus, will install the matron, assisted by Richard Farnsworth III, past grand patron, installing patron.

Other installing officers will be Lucille Nanos, past grand matron, marshal; Rebecca Bibber, past grand matron, grand treasurer, chaplain; Debra Greim, past matron, organist; and Linda Gray, District 4 deputy grand matron, star point ceremony.

Refreshments will be served in the dining hall after the installation. All Eastern Star members, Masons and anyone interested in learning about the Order of the Eastern Star are welcome to attend.

