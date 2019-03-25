LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its April classes, which are free unless noted. Register by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road, unless noted. The center is fully accessible, and hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For a complete class schedule, visit www.seniorsplus.org/education-center.

“Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee: From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 27 through May 1; instructor, Laura Sturgis; required book, “Go Set a Watchman,” ISBN: 978-0-06-256102-2.

The six-week course is a continuation of the fall class on Harper Lee. There are a variety of opinions on this book. Class involves reading and discussing the book and hopefully viewing the Gregory Peck film. Sturgis has taught English at Edward Little High School for 15 years and also served as adjunct professor for Syracuse University there. She enjoys sharing books with others. This class is for Senior College members only. Call Senior College at 207-780-5960 to register. Class limit 20.

Reducing Environmental Cancer Risk: From 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 2; instructor, Maureen Higgins, cancer health outreach educator, Dempsey Center. Increase awareness about some common environmental toxins and ways to reduce exposure to them.

Healthy Eating on a Budget: From 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2; instructor, Martin Raj, Olive Branch Cafe. Learn practical tips on eating a healthy diet that is easy to prepare and inexpensive.

Ibis Program Info Session: From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3; instructor, Brenton Stoddart, Ibis care navigator. The Ibis Program will be at SeniorsPlus the first Wednesday of each month demonstrating the new and easy-to-use technology designed to help people with chronic illness take the best care of themselves in their home. It is almost completely paid for by Medicare.

AARP Safe Driving: From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4; instructor, AARP staff/volunteer; cost, $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP. Drivers 55+ who complete the class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Bring driver’s license, lunch and AARP membership card.

Medicare Made Simple: From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11; instructor, Kerry Faria, SeniorsPlus; Lewiston Adult Education. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices. The presentation is good for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who has Medicare and would like to learn more. To register, call Lewiston Adult Education at 207-795-4141.

Assistive Devices for Independence: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16; instructor, Kathy Adams OTL, ATP Maine CITE Program, director. Assistive Technology (AT) can make a difference in helping seniors live independently and safely at home. This session will look at various AT devices, AT services, resources and funding.

National Decision-Making Day: A Two Part Series: From 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23; host organizations, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and SeniorsPlus.

Part I: What Matters Most: On National Decision-Making Day, April 16, explore worries and wishes in relation to health care decision-making. The session will use “go wish cards” and other games, a film, music and conversation to explore what matters most. The Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form will be provided.

Part II: Making Your Wishes Known: Make sure health care wishes are honored by documenting them in advance directives. On April 23, a speaker/panel presentation will share stories of why it is important to prepare ahead, regardless age. An advance directive clinic will assist in answering questions and completing a Maine Health Care Advance Directive Form.

Adaptive Equipment Loan Program: From 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 17; instructor, Henry Powell, independent living specialist at Alpha One. Learn about Alpha One’s loan program and discuss funding for financing equipment and technology.

Options for Caregivers of Individuals with Dementia: Timeslots: 2-2:30 p.m.; 3-3:30 p.m.; 3:30-4 p.m.; and 4-4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18; instructor, Albert L’Etoile, Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston. He has been assisting families and older adults in finding the appropriate living situation for nearly 20 years. The one-on-one sessions are the opportunity to “pick his brain” regarding options for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

Medicare Made Simple: From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22; instructor, Kerry Faria, SeniorsPlus; Mechanic Falls Adult Ed, 129 Elm St., Mechanic Falls. Learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices. The presentation is good for people who are new to Medicare or anyone who has Medicare and would like to learn more. To register, call Mechanic Falls Adult Ed at 207-345-3217.

Paint & Take: From 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 23; instructor, Yvonne Allen; cost for materials, $15. The painting will be of a wagon wheel and flowers. Fee includes all materials, including 11×14 stretch canvas and acrylic paint. Class limit 16.

Crafting with Corinne: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24; instructor: Corinne Saindon; cost for materials, $5. Create a birthday card for a woman or girl. Class limit 10.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: From 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25. An afternoon of socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share with others.

Caregiver Support: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30; instructor, Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. This session will discuss support for the caregiver of a loved one with dementia. It will review the stages of dementia and best ways to make the most of every day or visit.

Total Strength and Balance: Mondays, 11:15 a.m.-noon or 12:151 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. or 12:30-1:10 p.m.; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer; cost, $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for six classes; $5, drop-in. FMI or to register: Linn, 207-523-9055.

Gentle Chair Yoga: From 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays only; Session 1, March 18-May 6; Session 2, May 13-July 8 (off May 27); instructor, Tisha Bremner; cost, eight-week sessions, $40. Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance and find inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga: From 9 to 10 a.m. Fridays, March 29-May 17; instructor, Mary Bishop; cost, $8 drop-in or $40 for eight weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath, finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Knitting Group: From 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on a project or learn how to knit; bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back entrance.

Book Club: From 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. The book to read for this month is “The Miniaturist” by Jessie Burton. It is set in 17th century Amsterdam, a city ruled by glittering wealth and oppressive religion, a masterful debut steeped in atmosphere and shimmering with mystery.

Franklin and Oxford counties

Living Well with Chronic Pain: From 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 23-May 28; instructors, SeniorsPlus staff; Franklin Adult Education Conference Room, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington. The free six-week workshop is for those who want to learn ways to better manage their pain. Participants will learn ways to deal with frustration, fatigue, poor sleep and isolation.

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention: From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 22-June 12, eight weeks, 16 classes; instructor, Beth Ellen McNamara; SeniorsPlus, Harper Conference Center, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway; cost, $40 for eight weeks.

Tai Chi improves balance and significantly reduces the rate of falls in older adults. Movements can be done seated or standing, making it ideal for people of almost any age or physical condition. Registration required. No enrollment accepted after first week of class. Class limit 17.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org.

