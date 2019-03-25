SKOWHEGAN — A Skowhegan woman was arrested early Monday after she allegedly punched a man in the face and then shot at him with a BB gun she was carrying in a holster on her shoulder.

Police Chief David Bucknam said Mary Johnson, 35, “became enraged” during questioning by police and kicked the door of a police cruiser, causing minor damage. She later allegedly spit into the face of a corrections officer at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison, he said.

Bucknam said that at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Joel Cummings responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment at 36 West Front St., where he met with Johnson and 33-year-old James Lee.

“James reported he and Mary had been arguing at a residence on Sesame Street, so he had left and returned back to the Front Street address with Mary following a short time later,” Bucknam said in an email to the Morning Sentinel.

Bucknam said Lee told police that Johnson came to the apartment, and when he opened the door, she punched him in the face and then retreated down the stairs. When she got to the bottom of the stairwell, she pulled out a black CO2 pistol and shot several BBs at Lee before leaving the building.

Bucknam said none of the shots struck Lee, but even though Lee knew it was not a real gun, “he was still scared as he heard about the kid who had a BB in his brain and would never be the same.”

“People do not understand that a pellet gun can be as dangerous as a real gun if not handled properly,” Bucknam said. “A prime example is Skowhegan resident Charles Quimby. We are fortunate Mary did not point this CO2 pistol on the Skowhegan officers who responded.”

Bucknam said Cummings spoke with Johnson “who became enraged” when he started to question her about what happened. Cummings placed her under arrest. While Johnson was inside the police vehicle, she started to kick the door causing minor damage.

Johnson was charged with domestic violence assault, assault, criminal mischief and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

It does not appear alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident, Bucknam said.

