LEWISTON — The Windswept Wind Quintet will perform at the Oasis of Music this Wednesday March 27, beginning at 12:30.

The Windswept Wind Quintet hails from the mid-coast region of Maine and was formed in 2017. Quintet members are Candi Hine (flute), John Teller (oboe), Cynthia Harkleroad (horn), Gwyneth Arrison (bassoon), and Greg Anderson (clarinet). Teller and Harklerod are known to area audiences as members of the MIdcoast Symphony Orchestra.

Windswept’s concert program will include light classical, ragtime, showtunes, and a polka.

The Oasis of Music takes place every Wednesday from September through May at Trinity Church, 247 Bates Street in Lewiston. Admission is free with donations accepted. For more information call 344-3106.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: