Yemi Amu (pictured) will visit Bates College to give a talk, “Urban Agriculture, Aquaponics & the Future of Food Justice in the City.” Described as a “short lecture and longer conversation” with Amu, co-founder of Oko Farms, Brooklyn, the event looks at the role of urban agriculture, aquaponics specifically, in reimagining a more-than-just food system. The talk will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, room G65, Pettengill Hall, 4 Andrews Road (Alumni Walk), Lewiston. The talk is free. For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Dr. Roach
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.