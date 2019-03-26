Yemi Amu (pictured) will visit Bates College to give a talk, “Urban Agriculture, Aquaponics & the Future of Food Justice in the City.” Described as a “short lecture and longer conversation” with Amu, co-founder of Oko Farms, Brooklyn, the event looks at the role of urban agriculture, aquaponics specifically, in reimagining a more-than-just food system. The talk will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, April 1, room G65, Pettengill Hall, 4 Andrews Road (Alumni Walk), Lewiston. The talk is free. For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected]

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Bates College, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles