Cribbage league results for last week

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of March 21 are:

First place, Leo Bergeron and Roger Labbe; second place, Richard Cloutier and Monique Nadeau; third Terry Parent place, Pauline Quimby and; fourth place, Chanel Leblanc and Fran St. Pierre; and fifth place, Fern Rivard and Dorina Martin.

Maine Sustainability & Water Conference set

AUGUSTA — Talks on adapting to climate change in forests and along coasts, creating a just and sustainable food future, restoring native alewife populations and financing upgrades to wastewater infrastructure will be part of the 2019 Maine Sustainability & Water Conference on Thursday, March 28, at the Augusta Civic Center.

The conference includes 14 concurrent sessions, a student poster competition and a keynote address. A special session will feature poetry and prose by Maine writers on the literature of water.

Other concurrent sessions on issues affecting the region include tools to improve decision-making, migratory fish passage, recovery of the Penobscot River, water careers in Maine and development of sustainability curricula.

The conference keynote speaker will be Bridie McGreavy, a University of Maine assistant professor of environmental communication and faculty fellow at UMaine’s Sen. George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions. In her talk, “Thinking with Rivers: Communication for Conservation and Sustainability,” McGreavy will explore effective, creative and inclusive ways of communicating and collaborating to create brighter futures for Maine communities.

For more information, contact David Sims, 207-581-3244 or [email protected]

Adult ed to hold dental assistant class

TURNER — A Dental Assisting Course will start on Monday, April 1, at Turner Adult Learning Center, 486 Turner Center Road.

The 10-week course, to run from 6 to 8 p.m., is designed to enable participants to be ready for a career in dental assisting.

The program is designed to teach all aspects of obtaining employment in the field, helping attendees prepare to take national dental exams, perfecting a resume and learning how to find employment in dental assisting.

After program completion, they will be provided the opportunity to sit for the Dental Assisting National Board Inc., Radiation Health and Safety exams. Should a student decide to intern in the field, staff will work with the student to obtain those internships.

Call 207-225-1010 for more information or visit www.msad52.maineadulted.org.

Library to host organic gardening workshop

FREEPORT — Freeport Community Library will host a workshop on “Grow Your Own Organic Garden” with the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association on Thursday, April 4.

The basics of soil science and how to enrich soil to produce healthy, high-yielding plants will be discussed. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Handouts will be supplied.

Each year MOFGA sponsors the statewide educational event at over 20 locations in Maine. Presenters are seasoned MOFGA farmers and gardeners. The workshops are open to people of all gardening skill and experience levels. They are designed to provide folks with essential skills and knowledge needed to make a transition from conventional to organic gardening. The workshop is offered in partnership with Maine’s Adult & Community Education program and community sponsors.

For questions or directions to the library, visit freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Seniors to have potluck lunch, meeting

LEWISTON — Lewiston Senior Citizens will hold a potluck luncheon at 12:15 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Lewiston Armory followed by a meeting at 1 p.m. Those who plan to bring food should notify the office by Thursday, March 29.

Those unable to bring a dish will need to purchase a ticket for $6 in the seniors office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Seniors at the Lewiston Regional Technical Center are eligible to apply for a $500 scholarship if related to a Lewiston Senior Citizens member. Applications are available at the Lewiston Technical Center.

Calendar Bingo will be played in April. Those who want to participate should sign up in the office by Thursday, March 29. The Lunch Bunch group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Lotus Restaurant in Auburn.

Trips are available as follows: Virginia Beach, June 3 to 8; The Ark Encounter, June 23 to 29; Isle of Shoals and Portsmouth Harbor Cruise, July 9; Foster’s Downeast Clambake, Aug. 21; Cape May and Atlantic City, Sept. 9 to 13; Vermont Foliage Trip, Oct. 21 to 25; annual Boston Christmas Festival, Nov. 10; Christmas Trip to the White Mountain Hotel and Resort, Dec. 8 and 9.

For more information on the trips, contact Claire at 207-784-0302 or Cindy at 207-345-9569.

Auburn Art Club to hear talk on travels

AUBURN — The Auburn Art Club will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Auburn Methodist Church, Park Avenue.

A program will be presented by Shelley Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower, owners of Compass Rose Images. The women have traveled extensively throughout the world, photographing local flowers and wildlife.

Melanie Ness is chairwoman of this month’s committee. She will be assisted by Barbara Johnson, Carol Seward and Marie Steele.

All club members are invited to attend.

Pet fair will benefit animal shelter

LEWISTON — A Pause for Pets Craft and Vendor Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Ramada Inn. The fair benefits the work of the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. More than 50 local crafters and vendors will offer a variety of products and services.

The last event in November 2018 raised more than $3,500 for the shelter. Proceeds will be directed to the animal medical fund, which assists with costs of treatment and surgery for animals. Volunteers and staff from the shelter will be on hand to discuss programs, services and volunteer opportunities. Donations of pet food, bleach, cleaning supplies, toys, treats and other needed items will be accepted.

In addition, a team from the Androscoggin County Emergency Response Team will offer information on emergency preparedness for pets. Raffles, a 50/50 and free door prize drawings will be held.

For more information, email [email protected]ahoo.com or contact GAHS at 207-783-2311.

Speaker to talk on backyard beekeeping

TOPSHAM — The Sagadahoc County Beekeepers Association will meet on Wednesday, April 10, at the Topsham Grange Hall, 47 Pleasant St. The public is welcome.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing and refreshments, and the business meeting starts at 6:30, followed at 7 by guest speaker Rick Cooper. Cooper is an EAS Master Beekeeper and will speak about “Small Scale Queen Rearing for the Backyard Beekeeper.”