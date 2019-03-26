NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St., has announced the April calendar of events.

All center activities are listed below. In case of inclement weather, when SAD 17 cancels school, the CRCWM will also be closed and activities canceled. For more information, check the calendar at www.crcofwm.org, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

The community is invited to participate in two April fundraisers, Flowers for Hope and the Hannaford Reusable Bag Program.

Orders for Flowers for Hope may be placed until Friday, April 12, for pick-up Thursday or Friday, April 18 or 19. To get an order form, stop by the center on any Thursday or Friday or download it from www.crcofwm.org.

At the Oxford Hannaford, for every reusable bag purchased in April, the CRCWM will receive $1.

Drop-in hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a..m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have pamphlets and a lending library. Those wishing may have a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or participate in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Two survivorship programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. The pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. The caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass should stop at the center or call 207-890-0329.

The Caring Coupon Program is for cancer patients in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons, their caregiver may receive two coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of reiki, massage, reflexology or therapeutic yoga from a list of approved wellness providers. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed by the center for their services. For more information, visit the center or call 207-890-0329.

Yoga Warriors: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, April 3, 10, 17 and 24, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St., Norway. The free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St., Norway. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Lori Britting leads the class. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Self-Reflexology: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the center. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Self-Reiki: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the center. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how reiki helps alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the center. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Beading Project: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Lively Accents, 310 Main St. Cathy will make something with beads.

Wire Wrapping: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30. Chris Doyle brings the activity to the center. All materials will be provided.

Drum Circle: two sessions on Saturday, April 6; beginners from 10 a.m. to noon and advanced, 1 to 3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. All drums are welcome. At noon there will be a potluck lunch. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. Free for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, contact 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Deering Memorial Community Center. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to reiki practice and self-care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. It is free to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, contact 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

The center offer a variety of programs, as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Visit www.crcofwm.org, go to Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

