LEWISTON — Safiya Khalid, a local Democratic Party leader and member of the Lewiston Public Library board of directors, has announced her candidacy for the Lewiston City Council.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m running for the Lewiston City Council in Ward 1,” Khalid said. “I love this city and I want to see it thrive.”

Khalid, a graduate of Lewiston High School and the University of Southern Maine, has served as vice chairwoman of the Lewiston Democratic Party since 2017. She was elected to the Maine Democratic Party’s Executive Committee in January.

