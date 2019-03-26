MEXICO — The planned replacement of Red Bridge over the Swift River will not take place this summer, according to Town Manager Jack Gaudet.

The bridge on Route 2 had been included in the Maine Department of Transportation’s latest three-year work plan, Gaudet said at the March 19 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

The MDOT’s next three-year plan is expected later this year, which should indicate if the state has rescheduled replacement of the bridge.

In other matters, Gaudet said MDOT is still working on an agreement for future snow removal on the sidewalk of the new McLain Memorial Bridge in Mexico.

The bridge over the Androscoggin River connects Mexico and Peru.

One issue for Mexico: The bridge is 5 miles from downtown and the town would have to use the sidewalk plow to remove snow.

Nick Brown of the Mexico Trailblazers Snowmobile Club said the organization would discuss sidewalk maintenance with the Peru snowmobile club.

Gaudet, however, said the snowmobile club has said it cannot be obligated to maintain and clear sidewalks. For the purposes of the MDOT agreement, Gaudet said, the snowmobile club is not considered part of the town.

“It would be our responsibility,” he said.

Selectmen also voted 5-0 to place a 20-year renewal agreement with the Northern Oxford Regional Solid Waste Board on the town meeting warrant.

Speaking about regional agreements, Selectman Byron Ouellette said, “Everything we’ve done like this has worked out well.”

Following a public hearing, the board also approved a liquor license for Oakdale Country Club.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: