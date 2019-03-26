AUBURN – MaryLou Ritchie, 61, passed away on March 20, 2019 with her loving husband and family by her side after a short battle with lung cancer.She was born in Lewiston on June 6, 1958. She attended St. Mary’s school and Lewiston public school’s.MaryLou enjoyed fishing; being out on the river made her smile. She enjoyed camping and being with her friends and family. She loved going to Crescent Beach with Brian. She enjoyed listening to music and singing karaoke. She loved her cats very much; they were her fur babies.She was predeceased by her parents, Geraldine Lagasse and Conrad Beaulieu; and her brother, Mike Beaulieu. She leaves her husband of 15 years, Brian Ritchie, and a large extended family who will miss her. At her request there will be no service.

