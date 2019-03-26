PARIS — Police said a woman broke into her son-in-law’s home in West Paris on Saturday and fired a loaded-semiautomatic handgun at his head while he slept. The gun failed to fire.

Mary Landers, 61, was arrested Sunday at her home on Ellingwood Road on charges of aggravated attempted murder, according to an affidavit by Deputy Zane Loper of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

In a criminal complaint filed Monday, Mary Landers, 61, of West Paris was charged with attempted murder, a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and burglary, also a Class A felony.

According to a police affidavit by Deputy Zane Loper of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Landers broke into Matthew Lobb’s home and entered his bedroom while he was sleeping at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, waking him by screaming.

Lobb attempted to call 911, but Landers allegedly pulled the phone from his hand and smashed it on the head cubby of the bed. According to the affidavit, Landers then pointed a handgun at Lobb and pulled the trigger. Lobb heard the firing pin strike, but the gun, a black, 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, didn’t fire.

Lobb grabbed the gun before Landers fled the home and kept it under a pillow on a chair in the living room.

Lobb contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday and showed Loper the gun. According to the affidavit, the gun was loaded, the chamber and the primer on the shell casing had been struck, and the round still was jammed in the chamber.

According to the affidavit, Lobb and his wife, Jessica Lobb, had been arguing that night, and Jessica Lobb was not at the residence. According to the affidavit, Landers sent a text to Jessica Lobb around 5:30 p.m. that read “Awe, I am ao sorry. I am now goo h to kill him.”[SIC]

Jessica Lobb told Loper she believed Landers, her mother, was intoxicated at the time.

Landers was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Sunday at her home on Ellingwood Road on a warrant for aggravated attempted murder, burglary and terrorizing.

After her arrest, Landers’ bail was set at $15,000 cash for the attempted murder charge and $30,000 surety, a property lien, for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Landers posted bail Monday. Her conditions include no dangerous weapons, no alcohol and no contact with Matthew Lobb.

