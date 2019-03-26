LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library, 56 Main St., has announced its Apirl events.

Lost My Stitches?: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Both experienced and newcomers are welcome to join the knit/crochet group. Those attending will be able to share their creations and ask questions.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Stories, activities and crafts will be shared.

Book Club: 3 p.m. Thursday, April 11. This month’s selection is “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. Those needing a copy of the book should ask library staff.

LEGO Club: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20. This month’s challenge will be to build with eyes closed for five minutes.

Teachers Lounge Mafia: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The hilarious local improv comedy group will perform an all-ages show to benefit the library. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of new computers and children’s programming. Cost of snacks is $1 and there will be a 50/50 raffle; must be present to win.

Tickets for the show are $8 each and are on sale at the library, or may be purchased at the door the night of the show. Seating is limited. Those who purchased a ticket for the canceled October show will have their tickets honored on April 20.

Folks experiencing the “winter blues,” or Seasonal Affect Disorder (SAD), may benefit from one of the least invasive treatments for SAD — light therapy. The library now owns two light boxes that are available for patrons to try. Check one out from the Circulation Desk, review the instructions, find a quiet corner in the library near an electrical outlet and relax. Those who have never tried light therapy before are recommend to limit their first exposure to 10 minutes. It is not recommended for young children.

Those who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder know that autumnal (fall) and vernal (spring) equinoxes are when they need the light therapy, too, not just the winter months. This is just one more way the library is here to help.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631. The activities calendar may be picked up at the Circulation Desk. Treat Memorial Library is also on Facebook and Twitter.

