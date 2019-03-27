DEAR SUN SPOTS: Calling all crafters! The Hartford Heritage Society is hosting a Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Hartford Town Hall on Route 140. We are looking for crafters to sell their goods. The cost for a table is $10. Call 212-9353 by March 30 for more information.

— Natasha, Hartford

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Temple Historical Society is gathering information on the Finnish families who came to Temple in the early 1900s to work in the local logging camps and to raise their families. Our history of this period is sadly lacking in information and photos. One family of Finnish descendants left in Temple has generously shared photos and information with us and we acquired a large number of negatives from a local photography studio that went out of business. However, we are still looking for any stories or photos relating to this time in our history that would be relevant to our project.

Those who have anything that would help us with this project, may contact me at [email protected] or at 778-0837. Meetings for the society are at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Hall on the third Monday of each month, April through November. All are welcome to join us.

— Betsy, Temple

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends” is hosting its 2019 Easter Spring Bake Sale & Bottle Drive Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 and 20. It will be held at Sabattus Streeet Storage in the old office at 1434 Sabattus St. We’re hoping all bakers will contribute baked goods for our special event!

Donations of baked goods and bottles and cans, as well as financial support will help us continue to save those kitties in feral colonies and the ones who cross our paths every day. For over 40 years, we have been on a mission to save the lives of these cats. With your help and support, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends can continue. Thank you so much for your support and generosity.

For more information, please contact Norm Blais at [email protected]

Donations can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236

— Norm, Greene

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Anderson-Staples American Legion Post No. 112 in Oxford held a delicious St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. March 14. It was for all veterans, members, guests and beyond. The food and fellowship was great and included music, raffles, treats for the children and fun decorations. The post has been active and part of Oxford for many years. I, as an Auxiliary member, was honored to help serve the dinner to members and the extended community.

Anyone interested in sharing this wonderful experience of volunteering to serve veterans and their families, please call me 577-9170. I also extend a big thank you to the veterans and spouses who brought and cooked this delicious boiled dinner! It was outstanding!

— Patty, Post 112 American Legion Auxiliary secretary, Oxford

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won’t use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

