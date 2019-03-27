The Lakeside Dance Academy will present their Annual Spring Dance Concert at 7:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, April 5 & 6, 2019, at the RFA Lakeside Theatre on Main St. in Rangeley. It will be an evening showcasing the work of over 50 dancers of all ages and is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Senior Brooke Egan will be presenting her Senior Solo.

Dancers ranging in ability from beginner to advanced will perform in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Hip Hop and en Pointe. In the Advanced level, the dancers include: Brooke Egan, Lauren Farmer, Gracie Feeney, Averie Flewelling, Jacksyn Haley, Quincy Haley, Jessica House, Brooke Laliberte, Nichole Lemay, Emmarae MacFawn, Elizabeth Robare, Ella Shaffer, Lily Shaffer, Raina Sherrer, Parker Smith and Angelica Chavaree Woodward. The Intermediate level includes Kaylee Bottcher, Silvi Emami-Greifendorf, Jozee Feeney, Abigail Grant, Troy Hathaway, Stella MacFawn and Tessa Sherrer. The Beginner level includes Kayla Brewer, Michelle Cerminara, Madison Ellis . Piper Fargo, Mya Gellman, Elyse Kennett, Joslyn Kennett, Addie Kneiser, Lydia Lojas, Mia Lynch, Sarah Kate Murphy, Addisyn Quimby, Micaela Vryhof, Morghan Webber and Caroline Willis. The pre-school Creative Movement class includes the youngest dancers: Sara Chavaree, Cormac deLutio, Sasha Hines, Aurora House, Finn Loud, Aliyah Reineholt, Lilia Rossi, Skyler Thompson, Evelyn Vryhof and Elliana Zeitz,