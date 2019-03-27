SABATTUS – Tanya Lekas Schott, 87, of Sabattus, passed away at home on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born in West Reading, Pa. on August 3, 1931, daughter of the late Dr. C. J. Lekas and Janice Berzin.

Her father passed away when Tanya was very young and she was then raised by her grandparents, Eva and Peter Berzin in Auburn, and her Aunt Erna Berzin Hamilton. She attended local schools, graduating from Edward Little High School in the class of 1949. She went to the University of Maine in Orono, where in 1953 she received her degree in education. After graduation she taught in the Lewiston school system at Jordan Grammar School.

On June 29, 1957, she married Emil H. Schott, Jr. and they raised one daughter, Kristie Sue (Kris) Schott Knight. Emil Jr., whom she cherished, passed away at a much-too-young age of 49 in 1979. Tanya again suffered another major loss in 2014 when her daughter, Kristie Sue, passed away.

Tanya is survived by her brothers-in-law John and George Schott, and sisters-in-law Nancy Plaisted, Lida Zahares, Joan Wiebe and Susan Huckaby. Tanya will also be missed by her caregivers, Donna and Kevin Woodbury and their granddaughter Mylee, who brightened Tanya’s life.

She was predeceased by her Aunt Erna Hamilton, her parents; grandparents; her husband Emil Jr.; and daughter Kristie Sue.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Tanya’s guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Services will be private and under the care of the Fortin Group Funeral Home, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 207-784-4584

