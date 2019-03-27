RANGELEY — Franklin County Adult Education recently came out with the spring listing of courses. However, for many the classes offered may be inconveniently located for Rangeley area residents. This is where Rangeley Adult Ed (RAE) comes in.

The Rangeley area is filled with not only an abundance of creativity and talent, but also a real sense of community spirit. Local adult education doesn’t have to fit a certain mold — it is limitless. It can be held at various times, various locations and can run for many weeks or for just the length of an afternoon workshop. For example, classes in this year’s Franklin County Adult Ed catalogue include computer training, Rock Band 101, iPhones and iPads, fly-tying, welding and cooking courses, such as bread-making and a jam making workshop.

In addition to wanting to hear from teachers, Rangeley Adult Ed is looking to hear from those wanting to learn something new such as getting trained in a particular computer program, getting a commercial driving license, pursuing a nursing career, or a class in personal enrichment. The mission is to further enhance the community while helping everyone reach their full potential.

For some it’s a matter of completing their bucket list and for others it is a low cost resource to assist in career advancement. Either way, RAE will attempt to be the bridge to meet those goals. Franklin County Adult Education also offers core courses, including High School Equivalency Testing (HiSet), college transitioning preparedness and resources, group instruction in math and writing as well as one-on-one tutorial services.

Contact recently appointed Rangeley Adult Education Coordinator Stephanie Chu-O’Neil at [email protected] or call 207 670-5240.

