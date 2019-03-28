BIDDEFORD — Julia Panepinto hit a grad slam in the sixth inning to rally Bates (4-10) to a 4-3 win over the University of New England (6-7) in the first game of a doubleheader in Biddeford.

Taylor Depot, and Edward Little High School graduate, had helped UNE take 3-0 lead with an RBI-single in the first, and a two-run home run in the fifth.

In the second game, Sarah Lachapelle and Melissa Jakubowski each had an RBI single as UNE again went up 3-0 before holding on for a 3-2 win. Melissa Sprague and Jordan Strum combined to strike out five in seven innings.

Julia Panepinto hit a solo home run for Bates, and Janell Sato added an RBI single.

