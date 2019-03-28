JAY — There will be a free supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the St. Rose of Lima Parish hall.
The menu includes corn chowder, fish chowder, vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwiches and dessert. Anyone wishing to help should arrive around 1:30 p.m.
The meal is sponsored by Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella.
—
GRAY — A baked beans and casserole supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, hosted by American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road.
Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.
—
SABATTUS — The Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish will sponsor a baked beans and casserole supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Maxwell-Gill Hall next to Our Lady of the Rosary, 131 High St.
Proceeds will benefit KC charitable work, scholarships and parish programs. A complete supper is available, including homemade baked beans, a variety of casseroles, desserts and beverages.
Cost is $8 for adults; $4, children under 12. For more information, contact 207-513-1122 or email [email protected]
—
SUMNER — There will be a community supper at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Maine St., Route 219, East Sumner.
Casseroles, salads, desserts, coffee and punch, as well as a raffle of baked goods and household items will be available. Proceeds benefit the outreach mission of the church. Donations are accepted for the meal.
For more information, call Bill at 207-88-2263 or Cyndy at 207-388-2667.
—
SABATTUS — The American Legion Harry J Conway Post 135 will hold its monthly Community Fundraising Breakfast at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at the post, 40 Island Road.
Breakfast will be served until 10. The menu includes eggs, French toast, chipped beef, panckes, coffe, orange juice and more.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children under 10. The public is welcome.
—
FARMINGTON — The Farmington Baptist Church serves free fellowship luncheons at noon on the third Sunday of the month at 194 Whittier Road.
The meal is open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected], 207-779-0731 or farmingtonbaptist.net.
—
NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St.
All are welcome. Contact the church office at 207-743-2290 for more information.
—
MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.
—
LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is offering dining site designed to cater to the Somali community in the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center at 208 Bates St.
The public is invited to attend lunches presented there on Mondays (except holidays) at 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $3.
—
NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches will serve the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St.
Anyone can eat a nutritious, no questions asked.
—
HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill Potluck Supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall.
Cost: Free.
For more information, call 207-388-2510.
—
POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St.
Cost is free. For more information, call 207-998-4779.
-
