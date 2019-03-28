JAY — There will be a free supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the St. Rose of Lima Parish hall.

The menu includes corn chowder, fish chowder, vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwiches and dessert. Anyone wishing to help should arrive around 1:30 p.m.

The meal is sponsored by Circle 677, Daughters of Isabella.

—

GRAY — A baked beans and casserole supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, hosted by American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road.

Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

—

SABATTUS — The Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish will sponsor a baked beans and casserole supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Maxwell-Gill Hall next to Our Lady of the Rosary, 131 High St.

Proceeds will benefit KC charitable work, scholarships and parish programs. A complete supper is available, including homemade baked beans, a variety of casseroles, desserts and beverages.

Cost is $8 for adults; $4, children under 12. For more information, contact 207-513-1122 or email [email protected]

—

SUMNER — There will be a community supper at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Maine St., Route 219, East Sumner.

Casseroles, salads, desserts, coffee and punch, as well as a raffle of baked goods and household items will be available. Proceeds benefit the outreach mission of the church. Donations are accepted for the meal.

For more information, call Bill at 207-88-2263 or Cyndy at 207-388-2667.

—