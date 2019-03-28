DEAR SUN SPOTS: “Lock in Your Kindness” is being hosted by the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Lewiston High School Library, 156 East Ave. We are seeking community participation.

LYAC has recently been facilitating a Shine on Lewiston series regarding positive aspects of Lewiston, but is going to redirect to “shine a light” on the topic of bullying.

LYAC’s Christine Chasse feels strongly about this nationwide concern and asked her fellow members to reach out locally. On April 4, LYAC and interested community members will write affirming messages on sticky notes, and at the end of the evening the notes will be placed on every Lewiston High School student locker. We hope to write over 2,000 positive messages to be seen and read by students upon arrival the next morning.

LYAC member Carolyn Adams notes that she believes this will be an “awesome bonding experience with community members coming together for this purpose.”

If you wish to help write and distribute these affirming messages, please contact me at 513-3000, ext. 3205, or [email protected]

— Dottie, Lewiston community relations coordinator.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Spring is here and it’s time for the Maine Senior Farm Share Program! 4 Season Farm Market, #9 Third St. in New Auburn has $50 farm shares available for individual Maine residents over 60 with an income of less than $22,000 annually. We’re open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please don’t delay in signing up for this great program that provides fresh vegetables and fruit grown in Maine. These shares will go quickly. For more information, contact me at 320-1969.

— Kathy, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: High Street Congregational Church’s Fabric Fair on Saturday, April 6, is almost full, but we have room for one or two more vendors. Make sure you get in on this. It’s an excellent way to spring clean your craft room. You may find a few new treasures, too! Call 784-1306 for more information.

— Rose, High Street Church office administrator, Auburn

ANSWER: Vendor tables are $20. The church is at 106 Pleasant St. in Auburn.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Saturday, April 15, the band Continental Shakedown, along with special guests, will perform a benefit for Maine Make-A-Wish Foundation at Fusion at Lewiston Ramada from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. My friend, drummer Jeff Glidden has two daughters who both had critical medical conditions and each received a Make-A-Wish grant. Thankfully both have fully recovered. Since then Jeff has worked tirelessly to give back to Make-A-Wish. We are looking for silent auction items to help raise funds at the event. Any business or individual that would like to donate or volunteer can reach me at 577-5701 or email [email protected] There’s no cover for the show and we invite everyone to attend. Thank you.

—Ken, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for Habitant French-Canadian Pea Soup. I’m hoping someone in Sun Spots Land might know where to find some.

— Zippy, Auburn

ANSWER: I hope our alert readers can help you out, Zippy! The soup (with smoked ham only) is sold in large cans on Amazon if you can’t find it locally. I also found it on eBay.

