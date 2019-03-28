LITCHFIELD — A Vermont educator will soon take over as principal at Carrie Ricker School.

The Regional School Unit 4 board of directors voted this week to hire Daniella Finn to succeed Christine Lajoie-Cameron, who is retiring after 16 years as an administrator in the system.

Lajoie-Cameron will leave at the end of this school year. Finn is scheduled to start July 1.

“We had great applicants and she was the choice of the interview committee,” Superintendent Andrew Carlton said. “She brings a lot of energy and a lot of expertise. I think she’s going to be a really nice fit for RSU 4.”

Finn is the wife of Todd Finn, who was hired earlier this year to succeed retiring Superintendent Bill Webster as the head of Lewiston schools.

Carrie Ricker serves about 300 children from Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales in grades 3 through 5.

The school board this week also approved a new school calendar for the 2019-20 school year.

The first day of school will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, for students in kindergarten through grade 9, and Thursday, Aug. 29, for students older students. Prekindergarten students will start Monday, Sept. 9.

The last day of school is scheduled to be Monday, June 8, if there are no snow days.

