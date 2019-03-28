DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to know if anybody has the recipe for muffins that was on the box of bran flakes a few years ago. I lost it and it isn’t printed on the box anymore. I loved that recipe; the muffins were very good. I’ve tried other recipes for bran muffins and I don’t care for them.

We’re so blessed to have you help us with what we need to know. Many thanks and may God bless you.

— Marie, no town

ANSWER: I feel very blessed to be Ms. Sun Spots! It’s so much fun and although my readers stump me sometimes, this isn’t one of those times!

I’m going to assume you’re looking for the famous Raisin Bran recipe. Here it is: Combine 2 cups Raisin Bran, ¾ cup milk, 1 egg and ¼ cup soft shortening. Beat well. Sift together 1 cup flour, 2½ teaspoons baking powder, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ cup sugar. Add to Raisin Bran mixture, stirring only until combined. Fill greased muffin pans 2/3 full. Bake at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. Serve hot. Yield: 10, 2½-inch muffins.

The following recipe for moist bran muffins is one I grew up on. It makes four dozen. Mix up the batter and keep it in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator for up to six weeks. Bake a few at a time, or use all the batter at once. Our community has a fundraiser breakfast soon so these are going to be my offering. Thanks, Marie, for inspiring me to hunt for the recipe!

Refrigerator Raisin Bran Muffins: In a very large bowl, beat 4 eggs and 3 cups sugar until well-combined. Stir in 4 cups buttermilk, 6 cups Raisin Bran, 5 cups flour, 1 cup vegetable oil, 5 teaspoons baking soda, and 1 teaspoon salt. Refrigerate at least six hours before using. To bake, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Use a large cookie scoop to fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full with batter. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Habitant Pea Soup question in the March 28 Sun Spots, I make the soup myself. It’s easy and delicious!

Here is my recipe: Spread 6 ounces dried yellow split peas on the bottom of a 7- to 8-quart slow cooker. Place a 14-ounce ham hock and a 6-ounce piece of salt pork in the pot with 1 onion, 2 stalks of celery and 1 carrot, all finely diced. Pour in 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth. Add 6 to 7 sprigs of fresh thyme and 2 bay leaves. Do not stir. Cover and cook on low for seven hours. Remove and discard salt pork, thyme stems and bay leaves. Remove the ham hock and pull the meat off the bone, returning the shredded meat to the slow cooker. Cover and cook another 30 minutes. Serve hot, topped with sour cream or creme fraiche if you like.

— Corinne, no town

ANSWER: This recipe is very similar to my grandma’s! She used homemade ham stock. Readers, please share your recipe!

