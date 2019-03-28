BRUNSWICK — The Theater Project welcomes back Jonathan Paull for an encore performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Paull and his band are returning to Maine for another concert to benefit The Theater Project. Performing songs from his upcoming release, “No Fear,” Paull will be joined some of the finest musicians in the Northeast, many hailing from the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“We had tremendous fun playing to the wonderful Brunswick community in October,” said Paull. “The energy, support and sense of fun made the day memorable for all of us. We’re happy to share ‘No Fear’ first with The Theater Project community.”

Paull’s compelling music draws from folk, rock and jazz traditions, fueled by a finger-style guitar and accompanied by a group of accomplished, outstanding musicians on guitars, keyboard, percussion and harmonies. The songs are complex and melodic with lyrics close to home for all who appreciate how love, loss, joy and the matters of the world impact thoughts and daily lives.

Concert proceeds benefit The Theater Project, the professional and teaching theater that has been part of the downtown Brunswick community for 47 years. Tickets for are $20 for adults in advance (online); $25 at the door, $10 for students and free to children 12 and under. Tickets are available anytime at theaterproject.com or by calling the box office at 207-729-8584. The Theater Project is at 14 School St.

To hear the music of Jonathan Paull, go to www.jonathanpaullmusic.com.

