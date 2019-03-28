CHICAGO — President Donald Trump is calling on the FBI and Department of Justice to review the case of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago.

Prosecutors offered little explanation and infuriated Chicago’s police chief and mayor this week when they dropped charges against Smollett related to making a false police report. Yet prosecutors still insist the actor faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in January.

Related Headlines Charges dropped against ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett

Trump tweeted early Thursday: “FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Smollett’s attorney says two brothers who claim they worked with the actor to stage the attack are lying. Investigators alleged Smollett staged the attack with the hopes of gaining attention and advancing his career.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: