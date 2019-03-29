Black Rose Maine will appear Friday, March 29, at Mixers, 136 Sabattus Road, Sabattus. Show time is 8:30 p.m. and there will be no cover. Black Rose Maine plays modern and classic rock, covering music from the ’70s to today, including AC/DC, Def Leppard, Pink, Bruno Mars, Journey, Bon Jovi, Melissa Etheridge, Heart, ZZ Top and Meaghan Trainor. Band members are Jerry Balsano, drums; Bobbi Berracah, vocals; Michael Dick, bass and vocals; and Scott Hughes, guitar. Shiny Objects will play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. There will be no cover. They also play music from the ’70s through today, including rock, classic rock, pop, danceable and groovy rock. Band members are Derek Ayer, lead guitar, lead vocals, bass guitar, backing vocals; Judy Jolicoeur, lead vocals, keyboards, rhythm guitar, backing vocals; Frank Nava, lead vocals, bass guitar, backing vocals; and Dave Lydan, twirly sticks and make-you-dance drums. For more information, call 207-375-4188.
