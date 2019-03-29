Workshop on aging to be held at church

LISBON — A workshop on aging will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30, at the Parish Hall of Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls. “Aging Friendly Parishes” is sponsored by Catholic Charities Maine.

The presentation will provide information and resources for anyone concerned with problems and issues surrounding aging. It will also look at the spiritual aspects of growing older and how that affects a relationship with God.

Whether a caregiver, a child of aging parents, or aging yourself, this is an opportunity to learn more. The program is free and open to everyone.

Spend day crafting at Lewiston church

LEWISTON — The Knights of Columbus Council 106 will sponsor a Paper-Crafting and Scrap-Booking Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Holy Family Church Hall, Sabattus Street.

The event will be hosted by Corinne Saindon, independent Stampin’ Up! demonstrator. Cost is $30 in advance or $35 at the door. All spots must be prepaid in advance by Wednesday, April 3. Checks, payable to KC 106, may be mailed to Jane Sutton, P.O. Box 1622, Lewiston, ME 04241-1622.

To reserve a spot, call Saindon at 207-784-5307 or Leo at 207-784-0389. Those attending should bring their own lunch. Proceeds will benefit the Coats for Kids Fund. There will be snacks, drawings and two make-and-takes. The next event will be held on June 1.

Sexual abuse examined at Lifetree

LEWISTON — Breaking the cycle of sexual abuse will be discussed at Lifetree Cafe, 1919 Lisbon Road, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

The program will feature the filmed story of a woman who suffered childhood sexual abuse. “This brave woman’s story puts sexual abuse out on the table for discussion,” said Lifetree representative Craig Cable. “We’ll consider why the cycle of abuse in families is so difficult to break — and how those who’ve suffered childhood sexual abuse can find healing.”

Cable said this particular program is not appropriate for young children. Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

For more information, contact Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected]

Golden Age Club to dine out

LEWISTON — Immaculate Heart of Mary Golden Age Club of Auburn will meet Tuesday, April 9, at the Gridiron Restaurant Sports Pub, 1567 Lisbon St. A social hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon with lunch ordered at 11:45.

Everyone will receive their own bill, tip and tax included.

Call 207-576-4082 to make reservations by Sunday, April 7. New members and guests are welcome.