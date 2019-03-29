PORTLAND — A Lewiston man pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, after he was spotted on YouTube.

Demetrius Davenport, 30, was in U.S. District Court where he pleaded guilty to the felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

According to court records, Davenport traveled to Gray in June 2018 where he rented a firearm, purchased ammunition and fired the gun at a shooting range. Investigators identified Davenport and the shooting range from a video that was uploaded to YouTube.

Davenport was prohibited from possessing the firearm because of felony convictions for illegal possession of firearms and theft.

He is expected to be sentenced after completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday.

The case was investigated jointly by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Lewiston Police Department.

