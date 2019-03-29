Preparations are under way for the Dejafunk Dance Party on Friday, April 5, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Congregation President Peter Floyd has been testing lighting options for a disco ball. Concerts for a Cause will present Dejafunk, a live funk and disco band featuring Brooke Lachance on vocals, Carl Virgin-Brooks on guitar, Dave Grimmel on organ and vocals, Mike Reardon on bass, and Dennis Boudreau on drums. CFAC will hold a Soul Train-style dance contest at intermission; winners will be selected by the band. Disco-era attire is optional. Refreshments and a 50/50 raffle will be available. The First Universalist Church of Auburn is at 169 Pleasant St. (across from Dairy Joy). Parking is accessible. Tickets are $15 at the door (cash/credit). For more information, visit uuconcerts.org or call 207-783-0461.

