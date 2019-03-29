WILTON — Traffic on a section of Route 2 is likely to be slowed from Monday, April 1 until mid-September while a new deck is applied to the Wilson Stream Bridge.
The affected section will be reduced to one lane for much of the spring and summer.
The bridge is a quarter-mile east of Cemetery Road, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.
“This is a full deck replacement,” said Nina A. Fisher, deputy commissioner of the MDOT.
Signs informing motorists to expect delays went up last week.
The project went out to bid last year. T Buck Construction Inc. of Turner will do the work on the $1.16 million project, according to Fisher, who said traffic will be controlled using temporary signals.
