Jay church to hold quarterly meeting
JAY — The Jay Baptist Church schedule includes an advisory board meeting after church Sunday, March 31, and a quarterly business meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.
On Easter Sunday, April 21, an Easter Fellowship Breakfast will be held in the vestry from 9:10 to 10:10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Society archives to hold open house
NEW GLOUCESTER — The New Gloucester Historical Society Archives open house will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Route 231.
Geneologists and local history buffs are invited to attend. Admission is free.
