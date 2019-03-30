David Young will make his first appearance at The Pub at Baxter Brewing Co., Mill Street, Lewiston, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. Young will play acoustic rock ‘n’ roll hits as well as some of his own originals from his solo EP “Midnight Road.” Young is a native of Raymond, and has performed solo for the past two years at many venues in Maine and parts of Canada. He also plays lead guitar and is lead singer for his band, David Young & the Interstate Kings, who, on March 23, appeared on “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman.” Young is looking forward playing at Baxter and seeing some friends and fans.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Encore
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
-
Opinion
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.