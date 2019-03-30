FRYEBURG — The Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center will present Mountainfilm on Tour 2019 at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12.

Mountainfilm is an annual documentary film festival that showcases culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing and political issues. Mountainfilm travels year-round and worldwide with a selection of current and best-loved films from the festival archives.

Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together people who value outdoor recreation and environmental stewardship for a multi-dimensional celebration of worthy causes. Learn more at www.mountainfilm.org.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for students. All proceeds benefit outdoor programs at Fryeburg Academy. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232. The LHE-PAC is at 18 Bradley St.

