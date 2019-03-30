SUMNER — Regional School Unit 10 plans to replace playground equipment at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School and parents and staff are chipping in toward the cost.

Marla Winship of the playground fundraiser committee said nearly $10,000 has been brought in toward the estimated $40,000 to replace six pieces of equipment, including two swing sets.

“Large playground equipment with multiple slides, climbing parts and steps are very expensive to replace,” Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Director Scott Holmes said. “RSU 10 has a plan to replace these large features with multiple smaller features. It will allow us to keep the playground safe and up to date for years to come.”

The district hopes to have the project completed this fall.

The fundraising committee kicked off its effort in February with a dinner at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Auburn. In March, it held a community dinner and game night, and a bingo night.

School Principal Ryan Wilkins is joining the effort by inviting students to get him sponsors in April for his 100 three-point basketball shots in May.

“My hope is that the students will choose to participate and feel as though they were able to contribute to something that will ultimately benefit them,” Wilkins said.

Other fundraisers include:

• A bottle drive at Skippy’s Redemption in Buckfield, where the business will donate 6 cents from every bottle brought in designated for the playground equipment;

• Online shopping at smile.amazon.com, with the AmazonSmile Foundation donating 5 percent of eligible purchases to the customer’s selected charitable organization;

• Donation jars at Tilton’s Market in Buckfield, the Buckfield Mall, the Buckfield Town Office and the Hartford Town office; and

• Dine to Donate at Margaritas Mexican Restaurant on April 14, requiring diners to contact Winship for a a flyer to take to the restaurant to have 20 percent of their tab donated to the playground fund.

For more information, contact Winship at [email protected] or go to the Facebook group HSES Playground People.

