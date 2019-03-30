FARMINGTON — United Way is collaborating with University of Main Professor Karen Barrett, PhD, to offer two opportunities to learn more about grant-writing, a skill that those working in the nonprofit sector may need.

Brief descriptions of each class can be found below. Class size will be limited to 15 participants to ensure a more productive learning environment.

Grant Writing Demystified: A workshop for beginning grant writers from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 15; cost, $50; workshop leader, Barrett; University of Maine Farmington Teaching and Learning Collaborative, third floor, room 329, Kalikow Education Center.

Grant Writing: Next Steps to Achieve Success: From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, May 22 and 29 (participants must take both sessions, which build on each other); cost, $100; workshop leader, Barrett; University of Maine Farmington Teaching and Learning Collaborative, third floor, room 329, Kalikow Education Center. Participants should bring an identified project, at least three funding sources and a draft budget to the first session.

Register by calling 207-778-5048 or emailing [email protected]

For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org, call 207- 778-5048 or visit www.facebook.com/uwtva.

