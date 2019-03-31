Mystery photo for March 31, 2019.

We had an incredible number of incorrect answers for last week’s Mystery Photo, with the old schoolhouse in Lisbon receiving about two dozen guesses — all about 40 miles off. We had many other people recognize the Bartlett Memorial United Methodist Church on East Dixfield Road in North Jay. Our winner, Gordon Medcoff of New Sharon, told us, “I worked on that puppy back in the day when I lived in the area.” He and a number of volunteers helped rebuild the previous steeple in the 1970s as a community project. Several callers mentioned that the church has had trouble with finding a reliable contractor to fix it, but think they have connected with someone who is going to repair it soon. The question remains whether they will erect another spire or repair the existing one. Medcoff asked that his gift card be donated to a local food pantry.

