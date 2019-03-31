NORWAY – Rainer “Ray” Grimm, 61, of Norway, died March 22, 2017, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn after a long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 8, 1957, in Offenbach, Germany and later became a resident of Pennsylvania.Ray was a resident of Norway, Maine since 2007, where he was an active member at Oxford Advent Christian Church. His interests included gardening, stamp and coin collecting and Sudoku puzzles. He was also an avid NFL Eagles fan. Ray is survived by his sister, Hedy Kummer, and brother, John Kummer and family. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Grimm, nee Mallon of Philadelphia; and his mother, Karola Kummer of Norway, Maine, formerly of Philadelphia. A memorial service and reception to follow will be held at Oxford Advent Christian Church in Oxford, Maine on Saturday, April 6th at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.directcremationofmaine.com. Donations may be sent to: Androscoggin Hospice Care at https://androscoggin.org/donate

