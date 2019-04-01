Green Thumb Gang seeks volunteers

LISBON — The Town of Lisbon has a gardening heritage. The many flower beds and plantings began years ago with Faye Brown and a group of volunteers known as the Green Thumb Gang.

The tradition continues and new folks are needed from time to time. There are several “spots” around town that need a caretaker. Duties include planting annuals and tending perennials, watering and weeding. The amount of time depends on weather and other factors.

Anyone who would like to take care of the garden should call the Lisbon Parks & Recreation office at 207-353-2289 and ask for Cherie.

Admissions decisions to be explained

FREEPORT — Wendy Thompson will be at the Freeport Community Library on Wednesday, April 10, to answer the biggest question in the college admissions process: “How do colleges really choose students?”

High school students and their parents are invited to an informative, interactive and entertaining presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to help families understand the role essays, interviews, extracurricular activities, sports and other factors play in the admissions decisions colleges make.

Thompson served on the admissions staff at Bowdoin College from 2000-2012, where she evaluated thousands of applications. Her college and independent school admissions career spans 30 years. She conducts college-planning workshops and has helped students navigate the college search and selection process since 2003.

For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Vacation week schedule busy at library

FREEPORT — Freeport Community Library has a full schedule of activities for school vacation week.

• Tuesday, April 16, play mini golf from 2 to 4 p.m. Sign-up is required. The activity is for age 5 and up;

• Wednesday, April 17, the LEGO Club for ages 5 to 11 will meet from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m;

• Thursday, April 18, an animated PG lunchtime movie will be shown for families from noon to 2 p.m. Bring a lunch to eat while watching the movie; and

• Friday, April 19, drop in and make a variety of bookmarks from 1 to 3 p.m for age 5 and up.

Adult supervision is required for children under 11.

For directions to the library or for hours, call 207-865-3307 or visit www.freeportlibrary.com.

