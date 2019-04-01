 

 

 

 

Elementary school students armed with Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blasters compete in Nerf wars Sunday afternoon at the Greater Rumford Community Center. Nerf wars involve using Nerf Blasters or other foam-firing toy weapons around obstacles to capture a flag. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade competed in teams. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin

 

Elementary school students armed with Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blasters or other foam-firing toy weapons wait to compete in Nerf wars Sunday afternoon at the Greater Rumford Community Center. Nerf wars involve using Nerf Blasters or other similar toy weapons around obstacles to capture a flag. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade competed in teams. Rumford Falls Times photo by Bruce Farrin

