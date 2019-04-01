MINOT – Theresa Alice (Hemond) Patry of Minot, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Clover Manor in Auburn, Maine, surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.Born in Lewiston, Maine, on March 29, 1925, Theresa was the daughter of Alphonse and Rose Anne (Plant) Hemond.A graduate of Lewiston High School class of 1943, Theresa went on to attend St. Mary’s General Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1946 as a Registered Nurse. During her training, she was a member of the World War II Cadet Corp.She married Raymond L. Patry in 1947. They began raising their family in Lewiston, Maine, later settling in Minot.Dedicated to her profession, Theresa returned to nursing and was the nursing supervisor on the night shift at St. Mary’s General Hospital for more than 20 years. Theresa will be forever remembered as an extremely hardworking, knowledgeable, supportive, and well-respected nurse who was committed to the wellbeing of the patients she cared for and the staff that worked with her.Following in her footsteps her daughters Suzanne, Pauline and Catherine and her granddaughter Elizabeth all became nurses.In her retirement years, Theresa was an avid and passionate gardener. Her vegetable garden rivaled the experts and her flower boxes were the envy of all that passed by her home. Her children were always blessed with the fruits of her labor – fresh produce during the summer months and, because she loved canning, they enjoyed her fruits and vegetables throughout the winter.Theresa enjoyed all seasons and loved the outdoors. Until recently, she could be found snow blowing her driveway, mowing her lawn, and rototilling her garden. For decades, she faithfully attended Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church in Mechanic Falls.Her husband Raymond predeceased her on July 21, 1970. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her sons Paul and wife Gayle of Raymond, Maine; Daniel and his wife Karen of Ocean Park, Maine; Philip and his wife, Claire, of Minot, Maine; David and his wife, Kristina, of South Paris, Maine; daughters, Suzanne Ahrens of Haverford, Pennsylvania, Patricia Parks of South Portland, Maine, Pauline Dion of East Boothbay, Maine, Catherine Flaherty and her husband, David, from Phippsburg, Maine. Theresa will also be fondly remembered by her six grandsons, Daniel of Saco, Maine; Christopher of Waterboro, Maine; Lucas of Arundel, Maine; Joshua of South Portland, Maine; Joseph of Reston, Virginia; Robert of Norway, Maine; seven granddaughters, Kelly of Haverford, Pennsylvania; Jessica of New Hampshire; Carolyn of Naples, Florida, Suzanne of York, Maine, Lynn of Dedham, Massachusetts; Melissa of Augusta, Maine, Elizabeth of Harpswell, Maine; 15 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Ean, Maxwell, Sophia, Ashley, Destiny, Bella, Daniel, Jack, Colin, Grant, Arthur, William, Haylee, Ellie. Theresa will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers John, Roland, George, and Andre and her sisters Rita and Irene.Calling hours will be on Wednesday, April 3, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m., at Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church, 117 Elm St., Mechanic Falls. Interment will be in May at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

