TURNER — The Maine Department of Transportation will patch Upper Street this summer, a year earlier than planned.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub told selectmen Monday he sent a letter to the department in March requesting officials examine the road and consider repairing it.

He said several selectmen met with department representatives and the state agreed to do the work this year instead of 2020.

“It’s a patch job, that’s all they’re going to do,” Selectman Warren Hood said. “There’s only so much money to do the road.”

Board Chairman Kurt Youland said plans include shimming and paving, and ditching to improve drainage.

In other matters, the board unanimously approved a liquor license renewal and expansion for Terry & Maxine’s restaurant on Auburn Road. The restaurant previously served beer and wine, but wants to sell spirits.

Selectmen are accepting bids to mow sports fields, cemeteries, the town beach, fire and rescue stations, and parks. The deadline for submissions to the Town Office is 2 p.m. on April 15.