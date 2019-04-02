LISBON — Town councilors announced Tuesday evening there are no candidates for a vacancy on the council.

A special election is scheduled for June 11 to fill the District 2 seat.

Anyone interested in the position must submit nomination papers containing valid signatures of 50 registered voters by April 19.

The election will be held at the Town Office.

The council has one member from District 2, two members from District 1 and three members at-large.

A public hearing on the school budget is set for May 7 at the Town Office. That issue will also be decided June 11.

In other matters, the Lisbon Parks & Recreation Department presented an outline of major projects to be included in its budget. One would allow visitors to use GPS on city trails to prevent them from getting lost.

Another project is the continuation of the department’s invasive species identification and removal program and increasing camping in Beaver Park. The department wants to build two yurts in the next five years, according to Director Mark Stevens.

Another initiative would see improvements to the beach at Beaver Park, including bringing in more sand.

“Thirty years ago, there was a beautiful beachfront there that was around 70 to 100 feet of frontage, and now it’s about 15 feet because of all the growth,” Stevens said. “It hasn’t been touched in a long, long time.”

Other improvements to Beaver Park include a nine-hole disk golf course to increase revenue and draw visitors.

“It would inspire people not just from Lisbon but people from all over,” Stevens said. “We might have bigger crowds, but I think it would be manageable.”

Stevens noted the department’s programs, such as after-school activities, soccer, horseback riding and camps all make money for the town.

Parks & Recreation will hold a fishing derby May 19 to coincide with National Kids to Parks Day.

