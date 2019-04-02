AUBURN — A Norway man was charged Tuesday with two felonies stemming from a February crash in Mechanic Falls that left his passenger in critical condition.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Eric Campbell, 33, on two charges: Leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death and driving to endanger involving serious injury.

The felonies are each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police said the pickup truck Campbell was driving Feb. 5 struck a utility pole and a tree at 107 Pleasant St. at about 11:15 p.m.

A witness at the scene said Campbell climbed out through the shattered windshield, repeating “I’m sorry” and “This is my first accident.”

When police looked for Campbell at the scene, his wife, Karen, told them he had been standing next to a nearby home but disappeared. She said he had likely panicked. She said he had been drinking at a local pub earlier in the night and had consumed four beers before driving.

Passenger Richard Cole, 34, of Norway was listed in critical condition at a Lewiston hospital soon after the accident. A doctor told police Cole suffered several facial fractures.

A tracking dog searched for Campbell in a wooded area behind a nearby house.

Campbell’s cousin picked him up in Mechanic Falls and took him to the town police station at about 5 a.m. the next morning, according to police.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: