FARMINGTON – Alden Edward Cousins, 86, of Canton, Maine, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Woodlands Living Center in Farmington.

Alden “Slim” was born April 15, 1932, in Lowell, Mass., to Edward W. Cousins and Ruth S. Cousins of Billerica. He graduated from Howe High of Billerica, Mass., then graduated from the Thompson School of Agriculture at UNH in 1952. Upon graduation he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served his country in the Korean War. He achieved the rank of sergeant for the 955 Field Battalion (155 MM) Artillery unit and was awarded a battle star for participating in the Kumwah River battle. Following his discharge from the army, Slim worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 33 years in the roles of forester, park supervisor, director for Bureau of Solid Waste Management, retiring as regional supervisor for the Department of Environmental Management in Southeastern, Mass. Following his retirement, he and Eleanor built their retirement home in Canton, Maine. Alden served on the Canton Planning Board, Board of Directors for the Androscoggin Land Trust, the Canton Historical society and the Frank L. Mitchell V.F.W. Post #3335. Slim loved fishing, hunting, gardening and mowing his blueberry fields. He and Eleanor cherished the times they spent hosting family and friends at their homes in both Middleboro, Mass., and Canton, Maine. Their appreciation for nature was evident in how they lived their lives; raised their spaniels and cats and journaling of wildlife sightings. The Lucarelli family of Jay Maine shared this appreciation. Slim and his family will be eternally grateful for the kindness of Eliza Lucarelli, who helped to keep him active and engaged in his adventures. He is survived by his son, Richard C. Cousins of Canton, Maine; his daughter, Elizabeth C. Sylvia and her husband, Thomas, of Lakeville, Mass.; and two grandsons, Timothy and Christopher of Lakeville, Mass. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Eleanor Chapin Cousins; three grandchildren, Tyler Edward, William Alden and Sarah Elizabeth Sylvia; and his sister, Cynthia Simmons. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service with military honors will be announced at a later date at Henniker New Cemetery, Old Concord Road, Henniker, N.H. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

Alden enjoyed introducing youth to the outdoors, it was his wishes that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alden’s memory to:

The Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine Youth Lifetime License Fund

205 Church Hill Road

Augusta, ME 04330

