OXFORD – Joseph J. Casalinova Jr., 70, of Oxford, died unexpectedly, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home.He was born in Boston, Mass., on Dec. 29, 1948, the son of Joseph and Mary (Manty) Casalinova Sr. He graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in civil engineering and Boston Architectural School with a degree in architecture. Joe was a master builder and the owner of Building Solutions, LLC, in Oxford. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army and was the current vice commander of Anderson-Staples American Legion Post # 112, and a member of the Oxford Historical Society.He is survived by his children; Patrick, Brian, Michael and Susan; a stepson, Christopher Seigel; grandchildren, Cameron, Isabella and Morgan; his brother, Ronald. Joe was predeceased by his wife Joy in 2013.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Paris Street, Norway. Interment will be later in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Oxford. Family and friends may call at Oxford Hills Funeral Service, 1037 Main Street, Oxford on Wednesday, April 3, 6-8 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will be held after the Mass at 248 King Street, Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.In lieu of flowersdonations in his memory may be sent to:Anderson Staples Post 112Oxford, ME

